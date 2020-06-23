Sisodia urges LG to go back to old system on home quarantine

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to end a new system under which people who test coronavirus positive will have to visit a COVID-19 Care Centre to get examined.

"I have written a letter to LG sir to implement the earlier system in Delhi, in which, if a person is tested corona positive, then a government's medical team visits him and if he does not have any symptom then he will be home quarantined, if any symptoms, then shifted to a hospital and if his house is not appropriate, then move him to a quarantine centre," Mr. Sisodia said while addressing a video briefing.

He said that every day about 3,000 people are testing COVID-19 positive and if they are to stand in lines in quarantine centres, then their problems will increase.

"I have urged LG sir to end the new system under which every patient has to go to a quarantine centre for examination and implement the earlier system in which a government's team went and examined people at their house. I hope LG sir will call a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and change the policy and end people's misery," he said.