Delhi

Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits a mini oxygen plant in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the Centre to maintain 700 MT of medical oxygen supply to Delhi, claiming that the quantity received by the city has dipped in the past two days.

Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. On May 5, Delhi received for the first time 730 MT of oxygen, thanks to the Centre, he said in an online briefing.

“However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further 487 MT on May 7. It is very difficult for us to manage the needs of the hospitals at less than 700 MT supply,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He hoped the Centre will cooperate with the Delhi government and ensure daily 700 MT supply of oxygen in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

