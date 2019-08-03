Sisodia urges businessmen to engage with students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday discussed with over 200 entrepreneurs the city’s role in the national economy and how the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum can contribute to it

During an interactive session at the Secretariat, Mr. Sisodia said the World Bank’s latest report on performance of leading economies shows that India has slipped from fifth to seventh largest economy. “Regardless of who is running the government, the slowing down of the economy impacts all citizens. We have to work together to change this, and put India back on the growth track. The challenge before us today is, what can Delhi contribute towards bringing India back to fifth place and even higher?” said Mr. Sisodia.

He added that the government’s vision for the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum was to produce job creators. “Around 99% of graduates coming out of our colleges today are job seekers. If this is allowed to continue, India will always remain a job-seeker economy. We have to become a job-creator economy,” he said.

As part of the curriculum, which was launched in all Delhi government schools for Classes 9 to 12 this year, the government had reached out to entrepreneurs to engage with children on a regular basis. Around 200 entrepreneurs who responded to the call were present at the meeting. Mr. Sisodia encouraged the entrepreneurs to share their journey so students develop the mindset of entrepreneurship.

Mr. Sisodia said that India’s best students get placed at the best companies across the world but the only value this adds to the economy is the salaries Indians earn and the taxes they pay.

“It is a matter of pride that Indians are running these large firms, but we can never achieve our potential on this path. We will grow as an economy when people around the world begin to work for and at Indian companies, launched by Indian entrepreneurs,” Mr. Sisodia said.