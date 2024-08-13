Sisodia to visit Haryana, lead party’s Assembly election campaign

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Haryana to lead the party’s campaign ahead of the State Assembly election, AAP said on Monday.

“We have already held 45 public meetings in Haryana and have convened a gathering in every village of the State. Now, we will hold meetings on a larger scale. Manish Sisodia will also go to Haryana to campaign,” said AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

The announcement comes a day after the party announced that the former Deputy CM will hold a padayatra from August 14 and spearhead preparations for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled early next year. The senior AAP leader held his first meeting with the party’s Delhi MLAs on Monday and discussed plans for the upcoming Delhi poll.

The party’s top brass has been holding discussions over the future role for Mr. Sisodia since August 9, when he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the corruption cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Sisodia also met senior party leaders at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines. Mr. Pathak said several subjects were touched upon during the discussions held during the meeting, including “BJP’s attempt to break and buy AAP MLAs”.

He said the party has been holding several ‘Vikas Sabhas’ in Delhi. “So far, Vikas Sabhas have been held in close to 25 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Sisodia should have asked his fellow representatives why basic amenities are missing in the city and “why corruption is rampant everywhere”.

He added that both the CM and the former Deputy CM have been unable to question their MLAs and councillors about “administrative disorder” and “corruption” because they need the support of their elected representatives to stay in power.

Visits ED, CBI offices

Meanwhile, Mr. Sisoda reported to the offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on Monday as per his bail conditions. The senior AAP party leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 and later by the ED on March 9 in the same year. He was lodged in Tihar jail for 17 months before being granted bail. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in connection to the same case.

Speaking to media persons after his visit, Mr. Sisodia said, “The Supreme Court had directed me to report to the CBI and the ED offices to mark my presence. This morning, I visited the CBI office first and then the ED office and met both the Public Information Officers,” he added.

