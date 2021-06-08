Sisodia thanks Supreme Court for its ‘intervention’ on vaccination drives

Remark comes after PM says States will get free jabs from June 21

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday thanked the Supreme Court for its “intervention” on vaccination drives in the country.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that States will be provided free COVID vaccines from June 21.

Mr. Sisodia said it was done after the Supreme Court’s intervention and blamed the Centre’s policies for which States could not buy doses directly.

“We express our gratitude to the Hon’ble Supreme Court that after the court’s intervention, free vaccine will be available to people of all age groups across the country. If the Central government wanted, it could have done this long ago, but due to the policies of the center, neither the States were able to buy the vaccine nor the Central government was giving it,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

SC on Centre’s policy

On June 2, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre’s policy of paid vaccination for 18-44 age group, saying it is “prima facie, arbitrary and irrational”.