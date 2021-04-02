Sisodia talks collaboration for quality education

Minister holds discussion with DU V-C

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met Delhi University Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.

Mr. Sisodia said that the meeting with Mr. Joshi was a fruitful one with discussions on how the Delhi government and DU could collaborate to provide innovative and high-quality higher education to the students of Delhi.

Over the past few months, 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government have raised complaints over delays in the release of grants and appointment of senior administrative officers to the colleges.

Earlier, the varsity had written to the Delhi government seeking a withdrawal of the order.

“The governing body [GB] of the colleges is the appointing authority of all the non-teaching posts... and accordingly, appointment of non-teaching posts are made by the GB in consonance with the eligiblity criteria and mode of recruitment envisaged under the new Recruitment Rules, 2020, notified by the university in this behalf,” the letter had read.

Further, in its communication to the government, the varsity had added that issuance of such orders were contrary to the recruitment rules and other university statutes and ordinances. The university had also sought a withdrawal of the order, citing that it is “not tenable”.

Meanwhile, the university also said that a multi-tier process of deliberations on the Higher Education Commission of India was being developed.

“A core team has been constituted to collect the observations, concerns and suggestions from all the stakeholders. All the colleges of DU were divided into five clusters and one college within each cluster was given the responsibility to hold meetings with the other colleges in the respective clusters,” said Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar.