Sisodia slams Centre over vaccine shortage

‘Govt. doesn’t have the vision or purpose for better COVID-19 management’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit out at the Central government over the vaccine shortage in the city and alleged that the BJP is giving vaccines to private hospitals instead of government centres.

“The BJP is responsible for closures of government vaccination centres, while private hospitals continue to receive vaccines, for which citizens have to pay for. The BJP is using the backdoor to provide vaccines to private hospitals, while government centres with free vaccines face scarcity. Not one State right now has free vaccines to inoculate citizens,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Answerable to nation

The AAP Minister said that the “nation needs to know” what happened to the ₹36,000 crore earmarked for vaccination. He said that it has been eight months since the vaccine was developed in India and the country is still facing a huge shortage.

“If BJP spokespersons are calling for press conferences to sling mud on Mr. Kejriwal, it means that the BJP-led Central government has neither a plan or a mission to fight against COVID-19. They don’t have the vision or purpose for better COVID-19 management. The BJP needs to accept that it has grossly mismanaged the vaccine plan in India,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia claimed that the BJP still has no plan and they are playing “petty politics”.

“At the press conference conducted by Sambit Patra, I noticed that for a good 15-20 minutes, [Sambit] Patra just indulged in continuous mudslinging and attacking CM Arvind Kejriwal ji. What is even more astonishing is that it seems like Mr. Patra had no interest in speaking about vaccination in the nation or COVID-19 management or even preparing for a third wave,” he said.