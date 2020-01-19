Sisodia slams BJP, Cong. over private schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday attacked the BJP and Congress over private schools turning into just “profit-making businesses” in States ruled by them.

It also challenged the two parties to show at least one State where excess fee charged by private schools had been refunded.

“Earlier, families of politicians ran private schools... in these areas, government schools were closed,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, adding: “In the last five years, we did not allow private schools to be just profit-making businesses.”

The Education Minister said that 198 private schools in Delhi had refunded ₹32 crore to 78,000 students, “a first in anywhere in India”.

“In Delhi, 364 schools are on government land... they were given land either for ₹1 or at highly subsidised rates during the 1970s and 1980s... as per the agreement, the schools can only increase the fee after taking permission from the government. But till 2015, nobody used this clause,” said Mr. Sisodia.

He added that before 2015, such schools were increasing fees by 12%-15% every year, “which translates to a 75% increase over five years”. “In 2016-17, we invoked the clause and out of 364 schools, 334 were not allowed to increase the fee,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that in 2017-18 and 2018-19, no school was allowed to increase the fee and in 2019-20 also only 309 were not permitted to increase the fee.