Manish Sisodia pulls up officials for poor upkeep of road stretch at Chandni Chowk

Overhead wires spotted atop the Chandni Chowk stretch that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspected on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

June 10, 2022 21:03 IST

Shares project plan for redeveloping Gandhinagar as ‘garment hub’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday undertook a surprise inspection of the redeveloped 1.4 km road stretch at Chandni Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid that was inaugurated in September last year and reprimanded the authorities concerned for not ensuring adequate cleanliness.

Mr. Sisodia also shared the progress on the government’s plans to redevelop Gandhinagar as a “grand garment hub” under the Rozgar Budget, which aims to create 20 lakh new job opportunities in the next five years in Delhi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dissatisfied with the maintenance of the Chandni Chowk road stretch, Mr. Sisodia directed the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department to monitor the entire stretch and submit a detailed report.

The Minister observed that the boom barriers installed in the area were not functional due to which a number of two-wheeler and cycle rickshaws were plying on the pavement for pedestrians. It was also found that despite all overhead wires being replaced by an underground wiring system on this stretch, new overhead wires had been installed at some places.

Mr. Sisoida said Chandni Chowk provides global recognition to Delhi and to preserve this cultural heritage, the government took an initiative to renovate and beautify the place. However, renovation and beautification are not achieved with a one-time effort, maintenance is equally important, he added.

Officials were asked to scan the CCTV footage of the road stretch to check whether it is being cleaned regularly and the steps taken to ensure periodic maintenance.

Gandhinagar market redevelopment

Speaking about the Gandhinagar redevelopment project, the Minister said, “Gandhinagar is globally renowned as a readymade garment market and gives a unique identity to Delhi. The redevelopment will not only give Gandhinagar a new identity but also increase business for merchants and provide a new shopping experience for the people.”

He said in the first phase of the redevelopment, immediate and urgent problems faced by local traders will be addressed including the arrangement of public facilities like drinking water, installation of CCTV cameras and security monitoring systems and installation of new street lights, street furniture and visual information system.

In the second phase, the government will focus on urban redesigning and the architecture of the market. The Minister added that simultaneously, national and international marketing of the area, digitization of information on the area, setting up of fire-fighting facilities and upgrading existing facilities will be undertaken.