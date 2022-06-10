Sisodia shares project plan for redeveloping Gandhinagar as ‘garment hub’

Asks officials to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of road stretch at Chandni Chowk

Asks officials to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of road stretch at Chandni Chowk

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday shared the progress on the government’s plans to redevelop Gandhinagar as a “grand garment hub” under the Rozgar Budget, which aims to create 20 lakh new job opportunities in the next five years in Delhi.

“Gandhinagar is globally renowned as a readymade garment market and gives a unique identity to Delhi. The redevelopment will not only give Gandhinagar a new identity but also increase business for merchants and provide a new shopping experience for the people,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister added that in phase 1 of the redevelopment, immediate and urgent problems faced by local traders will be addressed including the arrangement of public facilities like drinking water, installation of CCTV cameras and security monitoring systems and installation of new street lights, street furniture and visual information system.

In the second phase, the government will focus on urban redesigning and the architecture of the market. The Minister said simultaneously, national and international marketing of the area, digitization of information on the area, setting up of fire-fighting facilities and upgrading existing facilities will be undertaken.

Inspection of Chandni chowk road stretch

Mr. Sisodia, on the same day, also undertook a surprise inspection of the redeveloped 1.4 km road stretch at Chandni Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid that was inaugurated in September last year and reprimanded the authorities concerned for not ensuring adequate cleanliness.

Mr. Sisodia directed the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department to monitor the entire stretch and submit a detailed report.

The Minister observed that the boom barriers installed in the area were not functional due to which a number of two-wheeler and cycle rickshaws were plying on the pavement for pedestrians. It was also found that despite all overhead wires being replaced by an underground wiring system on this stretch, new overhead wires had been installed at some places.

Mr. Sisoida said Chandni Chowk provides global recognition to Delhi and to preserve this cultural heritage, the government took an initiative to renovate and beautify the place. However, renovation and beautification are not achieved with a one-time effort, maintenance is equally important, he added.

Officials were asked to scan the CCTV footage of the road stretch to check whether it is being cleaned regularly and the steps taken to ensure periodic maintenance.