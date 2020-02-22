Sisodia shares Delhi education model with Maharashtra Minister

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, to discuss the programmes adopted by the Delhi government in improving the education sector.

Speaking after the meet, Mr. Sisodia said: “The Maharashtra government has started some new programmes in the field of education and I would like to learn and adopt it here. We want to take the journey of bringing about a revolution in education ahead by adopting and implementing the best learning programmes and practices for our children”.

He added that it was important to collaborate with each other and learn from individual experience of education departments of both the States. “The ultimate goal is to provide the best quality education to our students,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Samant said that he wants to know more about Delhi’s education model and that he would like to take ideas from Delhi and adopt it in his State’s education system. “We should also think of a tie-up between the two States and pick up good things from each other’s education models,” he said

“I am going to come here with my entire team and would also request Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to come here and get to know about different innovative curriculums that not only focus on studies but also on the psychological and mental development of the children like happiness curriculum,” he added.