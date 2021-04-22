Sisodia seeks deployment of paramilitary forces to ensure smooth supply of oxygen

Accusing the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments of stalling the supply of oxygen to the Capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked the Centre to deploy paramilitary personnel at borders to ensure smooth supply of necessary.

Several hospitals have low levels of oxygen and some are trying to arrange oxygen cylinders. Shanti Mukund Hospital, for instance, has low oxygen stock, according to hospital officials.

“In many hospitals in Delhi there is no oxygen. Many states are controlling oxygen supply (to other states) and that is leading to problems,” Mr. Sisodia, who is the nodal minister for COVID management in Delhi, alleged.

“I'm getting calls and messages from many hospitals that their oxygen stock is over. We are trying to give them oxygen cylinders, but it'll work only for a couple of hours,” he said.

There was a “jungle raj” in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he alleged, stating that both states were stopping supply of oxygen to the Capital.

After some hours, he said, it would become difficult to save the lives of people admitted in city hospitals because of lack of oxygen supply.

Despite the Centre increasing the quota of oxygen for the city, the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments were stopping the supply of oxygen and Delhi got only 177 MT oxygen instead of 378 MT yesterday.

“I request central government to intervene and deploy paramilitary at the borders if necessary but to ensure that the oxygen required is delivered,” he also said.