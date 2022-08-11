Sisodia seeks CBI probe into toll tax scam of ₹6,000 crore in MCD

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Deputy CM writes to L-G; BJP says letter shows AAP’s frustration over ongoing inquiries

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday demanding a CBI probe into an alleged toll tax scam of ₹6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“I have written to the L-G demanding a CBI probe into the toll tax scam of ₹6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The money collected from 10 lakh commercial vehicles coming to Delhi everyday was embezzled in connivance,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sisodia’s letter to the L-G reflected the Deputy Chief Minister’s “frustration over the ongoing inquiries into scams in the Excise Department and construction of school classrooms”.

‘Large-scale scam’

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak – who is also the party’s MCD in-charge – said there was a large-scale scam in the collection of toll taxes by the civic body, adding that the scam took place under the “patronage of the BJP”.

He said the tender to collect the toll tax was given to a company named MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd in 2017 at ₹1,200 crore per year, for a period of five years.

“The company only paid the entire money in the first year; from next year, it did not pay more than 10 or 20% of the entire amount. [The] BJP-ruled MCD neither cancelled the contract nor took any action against the company for default in payment,” said Mr. Pathak on Tuesday.

The MCD dismissed Mr. Pathak’s statements, terming them false and baseless.

Stating that there was “no scam” in the collection of toll taxes, Mr. Kapoor said after the construction of the Eastern-Western corridor in 2018, there was a dip in the arrival of commercial vehicles that crossed Delhi to enter other States.

“As a result, Delhi’s toll tax collection dropped by around 70%. Due to this, the then toll tax collection contractor, who had taken an annual contract at ₹1,260 crore, suffered huge losses. The Contractor partially paid the MCD and quit work thereafter. After the contractor quit, the MCD forfeited his security deposit and launched legal recovery proceedings,” said Mr. Kapoor.