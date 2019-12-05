Sisodia seeks ₹3,600 crore GST compensation from Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request release of ₹3,642 crore GST compensation for losses incurred due to GST implementation in 2017.

Ministers from Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry were also part of the meeting, where concerns regarding GST compensation were discussed, the Delhi government said.

Revenue under stress

“Under the Constitution Amendment Bill, States were guaranteed compensation for five years to offset tax revenue shortfall. A letter by the Deputy CM was also presented in the meeting highlighting that GST revenues were under stress due to a general slowdown in the economy,” an official statement said.

Delhi has been facing a decline in GST revenue collections with net GST collection of Delhi government from April to November 2019 being ₹12,687 crore. The total shortfall to be compensated by Government of India is ₹6,210 crore. Out of this, so far, a compensation of ₹2,568 crore for April-May and June-July has been received by the Delhi government and a shortfall of ₹3,642 crore remains, according to the Delhi government.