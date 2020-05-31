Sisodia reviews online classes

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday conducted a review of online and SMS/IVR-supported learning for Delhi government schoolchildren during the lockdown and said that around 9 lakh students attended classes over the last two months.

The Delhi government introduced and implemented five programmes to support the learning of students across all classes during the lockdown as part of its ‘Parenting in the time of Corona’ initiative launched on April 4.

Digital technology

On the concluding day of the programmes, Mr. Sidodia said that it was challenging, at first, to conduct online classes with the help of digital technologies as this had never been used at this scale before.

The five programmes introduced were live online classes for Class 11 students, everyday English and personality development for Class 10 and 12 students, online maths classes for Class 9 students, digital entrepreneurship mindset classes for students of Class 9 to 12 and SMS/IVR-enabled activity classes for Kintergarten to Class 8 through parents.