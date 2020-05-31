Delhi

Sisodia reviews online classes

‘9 lakh students attended classes over the last two months’

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday conducted a review of online and SMS/IVR-supported learning for Delhi government schoolchildren during the lockdown and said that around 9 lakh students attended classes over the last two months.

The Delhi government introduced and implemented five programmes to support the learning of students across all classes during the lockdown as part of its ‘Parenting in the time of Corona’ initiative launched on April 4.

Digital technology

On the concluding day of the programmes, Mr. Sidodia said that it was challenging, at first, to conduct online classes with the help of digital technologies as this had never been used at this scale before.

The five programmes introduced were live online classes for Class 11 students, everyday English and personality development for Class 10 and 12 students, online maths classes for Class 9 students, digital entrepreneurship mindset classes for students of Class 9 to 12 and SMS/IVR-enabled activity classes for Kintergarten to Class 8 through parents.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:27:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sisodia-reviews-online-classes/article31718075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY