Sisodia reviews entrepreneurship curriculum, launches app

NEW DELHI

29 June 2021 22:57 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed progress of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in schools and launched a web application for all heads of schools [HoS], teachers and coordinators to access EMC-related teaching-learning material. Success stories from the students will also be gathered through the platform.

Mr. Sisodia said that the government has decided to give ₹2,000 to children as seed money after reviewing the prototype they create based on their idea. Initially, the government was giving ₹1,000 as seed money.

“We are ready to give ₹50,000 if children want to form a group of 25 students and create an enterprise. We will use the approach used in Shark Tank [a TV show] to give seed money. Every HoS and teacher should watch that show and implement a similar approach in their schools,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said that the school community needs to accept EMC as a subject in their daily teaching and learning as it is not just an initiative or a scheme but an indispensable subject that will equip students with the mindset and skills needed to triumph in any challenge.

“If our children receive 100/100 in business studies or if they get a 100/100 in science but if they are not able to apply their knowledge and skills, then our education and teaching is redundant. Now when we see employers hiring individuals, they don’t only look at individuals who have knowledge, they want someone who can apply their knowledge in a creative way,” Mr. Sisodia said. He stressed on the need for student to apply their knowledge and said that the EMC has the power to create a cohort of successful and brilliant students who will become job providers.

The Minister said that the thematic units of EMC include sharing success stories of students, a micro-research project where students understand the pros and cons of being an entrepreneur and live interaction with entrepreneurs wherein students can question them about their failures or successes