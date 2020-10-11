Sisodia reviews content of ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum

New Delhi

11 October 2020 00:55 IST

Work in final stages of preparation: govt.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the content of the ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum and chaired the third joint review meeting of a new board in addition to the new curriculum committee to take stock of the progress so far here on Saturday.

The work on introducing the Deshbhakti curriculum started last year after an announcement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and it is in the final stages of preparation, the government said in a statement.

According to the government, the Curriculum and Board committees were constituted this July to recommend new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 and setting up of Delhi Examination Board. Both the committees are likely to submit their recommendations by mid-November.

“Assessment would be the basis of Deshbhakti curriculum. Understanding of the teacher as to where a child stands today and subsequently issues like inclusiveness, gender, different forms of discrimination, integrity, care for public property and natural resources, etc., would be the key to enable a child to become a true Deshbhakt,” Mr. Sisodia stated.

The new curriculum committee, which is mandated to recommend new curriculum for children below 14 years, presented the curricular design for enabling children in the age group of 3-8 with diversity of knowledge, competencies, values and attitudes. Along the similar lines, the committee will recommend curriculum for children in the age group of 8-11 and 11-14 as well.

“During the parent-teacher meetings, I have often seen teachers and parents talking only about the subjects and marks obtained by the students. Through our new curriculum and assessment practice, the conversation between the parents and teachers should shift to overall growth of the child,” he also said.

Similarly, the board committee, which is working on creating a new-age assessment system also gave an update on the progress so far. It proposed the structure of the new board along with its functions.

Mr. Sisodia asked the committee members to create tools for parents also, by which they can see the progress of their child. He said the era of one-time assessment, through a one-sitting exam is over now.

“We require a system where we are able to track the entire journey of a child, a 360° view, capturing different aspects of learning and it is possible to implement such system through effective use of technology,” he also said.