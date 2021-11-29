Sisodia releases list of 250 Delhi Govt. schools for Punjab Minister’s scrutiny

New Delhi

29 November 2021 02:15 IST

He suggests a debate to decide on the better education model

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that he had accepted his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh’s challenge and released a list of 250 Delhi Government schools which Mr. Singh could visit to witness the “revolution” ushered in the field of education in the last five years.

He also asked the Education Minister to similarly release a list of 250 Government schools in his State so that the education model of Punjab could be studied and a debate could be held to decide which one was better.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is a matter of great pride that education is finally becoming an important issue in the politics of the country. When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP would fix the decaying education system in Punjab, Education Minister Pargat Singh responded that the Punjab Government had worked a lot for education in that State,” Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said.

“Hence, he was invited to come with his team and media persons to visit five Government schools in Delhi and five Government schools in Punjab and then debate on the education model of both the States,” he added. Mr. Singh, however, wanted to visit 250 Government schools in Delhi.

Mr. Sisodia said that the Delhi Government could even prepare a list of 1,000 schools.

“When Mr. Singh visits these schools, he should bring media persons along so that the people of Punjab can witness the world class infrastructure and quality education at the Delhi Government schools and compare it with the education system in their State,” the Deputy CM said.

He said that in the last five years, the Delhi Government had developed world class infrastructure in Government schools, provided leadership training to the school heads by institutions like IIMs, and sent teachers abroad for training.

The result of which, he said, was that the Government schools had fared better than private schools, with 99.96% pass rate in Class XII exam this year.

Around 500 children, including 51 students from one school, had qualified NEET while 500 children had cleared the JEE Mains and 70 students had qualified JEE Advanced, Mr. Sisodia said.

“We will also visit the schools in Punjab and then debate on the education model of both the States,” he added.