Sisodia questions centre on how private hospitals are getting vaccine

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday questioned the central government on how the private healthcare facilities were getting COVID-19 vaccines, when the Delhi government is allegedly not getting them.

"I want to ask the central government, if the Delhi government wants to vaccinate its youth, what is your problem? When the Delhi government says we want to vaccinate the youth, then you say that companies don't have any vaccines. But the central government arranges vaccines from these companies to private hospitals and they vaccinate people at high rates."

"If the central government doesn't have vaccines for youth to give to state governments, then where are vaccines coming from to give to private hospitals?" he asked.

Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and vaccination of 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for the past five days.