Sisodia pulls up U.P. Minister for sharing ‘fake’ images of Delhi govt. schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said instead of accepting a challenge for a debate between the Delhi government’s education model and the Uttar Pradesh government’s one, U.P. Minister Sidharth Nath Singh shared edited images to “give a bad name to our schools”.

He said the U.P. government had nothing to show for development done in the education field and hence tweeted “fake post that showed four old and edited news clips of Delhi government schools”. Mr. Sisodia, in a press conference, showed each of the images tweeted by Mr. Singh, who alleged that the Delhi government schools were in a poor state.

“When AAP announced it will be contesting the U.P. elections, the BJP Minister got hassled. But when he could not find any negative news about our schools, he started sharing fake news,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding: “There should be an open debate on the Yogi Model of Education vs. Kejriwal Model on December 22 in Lucknow. This debate will be very healthy, and meaningful for our democracy. It will also benefit crores of children of U.P. and the country.”