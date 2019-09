Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked education officials to plan for an Olympiad Cell, which would identify students in the age group of 14-18 to participate in Olympiads.

Mr. Sisodia interacted with the 20 students of various Delhi government schools who participated in Olympiad of Metropolis conducted in Moscow this year. Harshita and Satyam became the first students from any government school of India to win a medal at Moscow.