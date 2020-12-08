Sisodia opposes Tiwari’s plea against summons in defamation case

New Delhi

08 December 2020 00:47 IST

HC reserves order on pleas by BJP leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, seeking quashing of summons issued against him in a defamation complaint filed by the AAP leader.

Mr. Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta have challenged a trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning them and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Mr. Sisodia.

Mr. Sisodia had filed a defamation complaint against the BJP leader for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him in relation to Delhi government schools’ classrooms.

Advertising

Advertising

During the hearing, senior advocate Pinky Anand, representing Mr. Tiwari, argued that the summoning order of the trial court was based on legally inadmissible evidence and so it was illegal.

Ms. Anand said the trial court’s order was bad in law and it should be quashed.

Delhi government Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the State, sought dismissal of the petitions and said the two BJP leaders cannot keep on saying anything against an honest person and malign him just because they have the backing of the Union government.

When Justice Anu Malhotra asked if there was anyone who had heard the telecast of the press conference where the alleged statements were made, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Mr. Sisodia, replied that seeing it live was not the requirement of law as it can be read anywhere at any time.

After hearing arguments from all parties, Justice Malhotra reserved the order on the petitions by Mr. Tiwari and Mr. Gupta. The High Court also asked the trial court to defer the hearing in the matter, which was scheduled for Monday, to a date after December 17.