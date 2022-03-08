Sisodia opens health clinics launched in Delhi govt. schools

Project to focus on mental and physical well-being of students

The Delhi government on Monday inaugurated 20 ‘Aam Aadmi School Clinics’ as part of a pilot project to focus on the mental well-being and physical health of students.

An extension of the government’s mohalla clinics initiative, the project seeks to bring healthcare for children to their respective schools across Delhi.

Inaugurating one such clinic at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida said that there was a need to offer mental health support for students within the school premises and providing biannual health check-ups for students.

Towards a healthy society

“A healthy mind will contribute to a healthy society and ultimately a healthier nation. The Aam Aadmi School Clinics consists of doctors and psychologists who will listen to the problems of students. Having a psychologist is one of the biggest steps because it will be an addition to our happiness curriculum,” Mr. Sisoida said. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the clinics will cater to young students keeping in mind their physical and mental health needs with group awareness sessions on issues like stress management, and individual therapy sessions by a psychologist.

“It not only aims to bring about a change in the overall development but works on building a stronger future by empowering students. The initiative aims to make state-of-art healthcare – both accessible and accountable for the students,” Mr. Jain said.

30 students every day

The clinics will be set up in porta cabin within the premises of the school and will have a psychologist along with the doctor. “These clinics will screen 30 students each day and have an adequate supply of medicines for them. This list of medicines has been curated keeping in mind the specific needs of adolescents, with a primary focus on anaemia, malnutrition, refractive errors, worm infestation, and menstrual hygiene,” the government said. The clinic will provide health cards to the students to ensure maintenance of their health portfolio and to ensure ease in higher reference which will also be stored digitally. The project has been launched with the support of CSR initiatives of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited and The Hans Foundation.