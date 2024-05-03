ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in ED, CBI cases; court to hear plea today

May 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the High Court on Thursday seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora agreed to hear the case on Friday.

Mr. Sisodia approached the High Court after a trial court refused him bail on April 30. The trial court had denied relief to the AAP leader, saying Mr. Sisodia and other co-accused in the case had made “concerted efforts” to delay the trial by filing multiple pleas and making oral submissions, some of which were frivolous.

The former Deputy CM was arrested by Central agencies in February last year. The CBI has alleged him to be the “mastermind” of the alleged scam.

