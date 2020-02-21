Delhi

Sisodia meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, demands Delhi’s share in Central taxes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded Delhi’s share in Central taxes, which he said would help speed up cleaning the Yamuna and make arrangements for sufficient electricity and water supply in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government, said Delhi has not been given any share in Central taxes since 2001.

During the meeting, he also sought funds for all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, just as the Centre gives money to civic bodies in other states.

