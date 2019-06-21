Sisodia lays out govt.’s vision on education

Laying out the government’s vision for the next five years in the field of education, Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said discussions about Delhi government schools should not focus on infrastructure but on how the education system is tackling the misogynistic roots of violence against women.

“The number of swimming pools in our schools should become immaterial. What should matter by then should be what has been our impact on the world? Have we weakened the forces of hatred and violence? Have instances of caste-based and sectarian divide reduced? Do all of our students have employment?” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister was inaugurating three-day training for heads of schools, principals and vice-principals aimed at building administrative capacity of school leaders at the Vigyan Bhavan here on Thursday.

“The focus of the government has been to reduce non-academic burden and provide academic assistance to principals, so as to promote an environment of learning. Principals are now free to innovate and experiment in their schools to improve the quality of education. We are institutionalising innovation,” Mr. Sisodia asserted.

He added that the government had started from “minus level” and reached the “ground level” in five years. “Five years from now, when I stand here again before you as your Education Minister, we should no longer be talking about infrastructure and availability of teachers. These issues should become irrelevant and I will talk to you about the happiness curriculum, students’ performance and success of the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum,” Mr. Sisodia added.