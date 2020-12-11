Sisodia lays foundation stone of centre at Delhi Archives building

New Delhi

11 December 2020 00:12 IST

It will have a capacity of 500 audience members, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Kala Kunj, which is an additional facility at the Delhi Archives Annexe & Cultural Hub in the Department of Delhi Archives building.

Mr. Sisodia said Kala Kunj will have a state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity for 500 audience members with excellent audio-visual facilities.

Mix of cultural activities

It will also host art exhibitions, archives, libraries, a café, and offer a mix of cultural activities.

It will also seek to provide south Delhi a cultural centre where Delhiites can come and connect with art, culture, heritage and history.

“We are laying the foundation of an important building. This building will keep our future safe and will also make our present dignified. It will be an important and dedicated Centre for cultural and intellectual activities for Delhiites,” he said.

“It is necessary to preserve our heritage in the form of records. This will ensure a dedicated space in conserving this country’s rich archival heritage and history so the future generations can stay connected to the culture,” he added.

He also inaugurated a short-term skill development training centre on record management and preservation of records, which will seek to open new employment opportunities for the youth.

This training centre will be operated by the department in collaboration with Primero Skills And Training.

Special training

Special training, he said, will be imparted to 60 young professionals every three months at Delhi Archives so government records are available to future generations in a “professional manner.”

The work of completion of this project of about ₹50 crores has been assigned to Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The Delhi Archives Department was established in 1972 but has been functioning in its current office since 1986.

An additional annexation was under consideration since 2013 due to the continued expansion of records. The foundation stone was laid today after administrative approval in 2020.