Sisodia launches online reading portal ‘Tadaa’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched Katha’s online reading portal, Tadaa which aims at connecting students from across the country via stories to develop their reading ability, on Tuesday.

The Deputy CM stressed on inculcating the habit of reading stories in children from an early age and said: “Stories help children develop a mindset from an early age, and enhances their reading ability. This is why we have used stories to improve the level of reading in children in Delhi’s government schools through schemes like ‘Chunauti’, and ‘Mission Buniyaad.”

He said that the pandemic had allowed children to engage with stories even more as they have gotten to hear stories from family members, which are often passed down from generation to generation within the family.

“I know of children who have been hearing stories from their parents’ generation and even stories from their grandparents’ generation. Despite the pandemic, this has been a blessing in disguise,” Mr. Sisodia said.