Sisodia launches online reading portal ‘Tadaa’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched Katha’s online reading portal, Tadaa which aims at connecting students from across the country via stories to develop their reading ability, on Tuesday.
The Deputy CM stressed on inculcating the habit of reading stories in children from an early age and said: “Stories help children develop a mindset from an early age, and enhances their reading ability. This is why we have used stories to improve the level of reading in children in Delhi’s government schools through schemes like ‘Chunauti’, and ‘Mission Buniyaad.”
He said that the pandemic had allowed children to engage with stories even more as they have gotten to hear stories from family members, which are often passed down from generation to generation within the family.
“I know of children who have been hearing stories from their parents’ generation and even stories from their grandparents’ generation. Despite the pandemic, this has been a blessing in disguise,” Mr. Sisodia said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath