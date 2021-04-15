Sisodia launches festival to celebrate Ambedkar

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the first edition of Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival, a week-long exhibition marking the 130th birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Conceptualised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, the festival seeks to promote the teachings of Ambedkar.

The festival will be held with Ambedkar’s quote, “We are all equal under the blue sky”, as the theme. Through this exercise, the government seeks to encourage out-of-the-box and unique interpretations of this quote by Ambedkar, along with inculcating a sense of patriotism in the participants.

Launching the festival, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Art, Culture, and Languages, Manish Sisodia, said such events will instil and encourage a sense of pride among people, while they work around the theme of equality for all, which is, in today’s times, struggling to regain its lost essence.

Delhiites will be able to participate in the festival by uploading their content on Instagram/Twitter/YouTube and tagging the Department of Art, Culture and Languages handles on each of the platforms and follow it up with an email with the link to ambedkar.delhigovt@gmail

.com, the government said. The categories of the submissions include reels/short video format, poetry/song/rap, or visual arts.

The winners of the competition will be announced on May 1 and the winner will be awarded ₹75,000, the first runner-up will be awarded ₹50,000 and the second runner-up ₹25,000.