Sisodia, Jain inspects redeveloped road stretch in Chirag Delhi

The stretch based on European standards will be replicated across the city

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday visited the road stretch redeveloped along ‘European standards’ in Chirag Delhi.

The stretch has been developed by the PWD based on European parameters of public space design and both Mr. Jain and Mr. Sisodia inspected the entire stretch in addition to discussing the project work and issuing important directions related to the replication of similar redevelopment around Delhi.

“Delhi will soon have beautiful roads of European standards. With our work commitment and dedication we will change the face of the national capital,” Mr. Jain said.

“This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example which will be replicated across Delhi. High quality, beautiful roads, and public spaces are the essences of a world-class city,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Pilot project

According to the government, the Chirag Delhi stretch has been developed with a cycle track by the PWD and serves as the pilot project so that the model can be used for replication and implementation across Delhi.

The government further stated that it is working on multiple projects to chalk out the most appropriate public designs and policies for revamping the Capital.

Projects related to the redevelopment, streetscaping, and beautification of 540 km of roads in the Capital are being carried out in separate phases, currently phase I of the project is under way, to bring them at par with European models.

The stipulated deadline of the redevelopment of 540 roads is 2023; the redevelopment of about 5.5 km of the road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed and that of about 6 km of the road from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala metro station is ongoing.

Work is also under way on a road of about 5.2 km from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pritampura’s West Enclave area in addition to the beautification of 3.1 km from Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar T-point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg.