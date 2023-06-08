Sisodia jailed to stop education revolution: CM; don’t use ‘education’ to hide graft, retorts BJP

June 08, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charged the BJP with putting former Education Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia behind bars to stop “Delhi’s education revolution”. The CM made the remark after inaugurating a School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in Bawana’s Dariyapur village on Wednesday.

“The School of Specialised Excellence is a realisation of his [Mr. Sisodia’s] dreams. Had he not resolved to improve Delhi’s schools and build such world-class schools, the BJP wouldn’t have gone after him,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the CM was trying to give the impression that Mr. Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, had been arrested in a case related to the Education Department. He accused Mr. Kejriwal of seeking to hide the alleged cases of corruption against his government by “using education as a shield”.

Meanwhile, Seema Sisodia, Mr. Sisodia’s wife, posted a letter on Twitter soon after meeting her husband. The Delhi High Court had allowed the senior AAP leader to meet his wife for seven hours on Wednesday.

“Despite enduring 103 days of sleeping on the floor amid mosquitoes, ants, insects and scorching heat, he [Mr. Sisodia] remains undeterred in his dream of uplifting society through education,” Ms. Seema said.