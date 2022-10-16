Sisodia is Kejriwal’s ‘corruption agent’, says the BJP

Party hits back after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compares Deputy CM Sisodia to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 16, 2022 17:45 IST

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Sunday hit out against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, particularly on the latter comparing his Ministers, some of whom are under the scanner of law enforcement agencies, with freedom fighters.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Delhi excise case and due to appear before the agency on Monday, of being a “corruption agent” who was busy filling Mr. Kejriwal’s coffers. The statement came hours after Mr. Kejriwal had compared Mr. Sisodia to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and termed his government’s fight with the Centre as a “second freedom struggle”.

"Manish Sisodia is less of a Deputy CM as he never serves people and is more of a corruption agent of Arvind Kejriwal," Mr. Bhatia said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.

"Arvind Kejriwal these days compares himself with God and his Ministers with freedom fighters. I want to tell Mr. Kejriwal that he should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country," he said.

The AAP claimed that Mr. Sisodia would be arrested on Monday. The party alleged the move had been initiated in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, where it is in a direct contest with the BJP.

