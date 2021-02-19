Sisodia inugurates 34th Garden Tourism Festival

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated the 34th Garden Tourism Festival at Garden of Five Senses, Delhi, that seeks to create mass awareness about conserving the environment and making Delhi a clean and green city.
Inaugurating the festival, Mr. Sisodia said, “Terrible times are slowly coming to an end. This is our time to enjoy the beauty of nature, spend time with our loved ones and take selfies. There is no better place to do all this than the Garden of Five Senses – one of the most beautiful parks of Delhi.”
The festival organised by Delhi Tourism this year will be a three-week affair instead of the three-day affair that it is normally scheduled for. Mr. Sisodia said that this new schedule was put in place so that citizens can enjoy the beauty of nature, keeping in mind COVID-19 protocol.
Delhi Tourism will also hold its annual Garden Bazaar and Horticulture workshops for environment enthusiasts of the city during the festival.
Garden Tourism festival will on till March 13, at the Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib Village, Western Marg. Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on weekends.
