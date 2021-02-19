Delhi

Sisodia inugurates 34th Garden Tourism Festival

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated the 34th Garden Tourism Festival at Garden of Five Senses, Delhi, that seeks to create mass awareness about conserving the environment and making Delhi a clean and green city.

Inaugurating the festival, Mr. Sisodia said, “Terrible times are slowly coming to an end. This is our time to enjoy the beauty of nature, spend time with our loved ones and take selfies. There is no better place to do all this than the Garden of Five Senses – one of the most beautiful parks of Delhi.”

The festival organised by Delhi Tourism this year will be a three-week affair instead of the three-day affair that it is normally scheduled for. Mr. Sisodia said that this new schedule was put in place so that citizens can enjoy the beauty of nature, keeping in mind COVID-19 protocol.

Delhi Tourism will also hold its annual Garden Bazaar and Horticulture workshops for environment enthusiasts of the city during the festival.

Garden Tourism festival will on till March 13, at the Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib Village, Western Marg. Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on weekends.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 11:20:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sisodia-inugurates-34th-garden-tourism-festival/article33883456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY