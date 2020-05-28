Sisodia interacts with principals on reopening of schools

NEW DELHI

28 May 2020 01:17 IST

Education Minister asks them to come up with plan on how to lead the transition

Interacting with over 1,000 Delhi government school principals, Education Minister Manish Sisodia asked them to start the planning process for re-opening of schools while keeping in mind the problems raised due to COVID-19.

“It is not just about social distancing or sanitisation or calling one set of classes to school and not the others. Any decision will have far-reaching implications on children and their families because school is an integral part of our social life,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Principals were asked to reach out to students and check if they were able to use online classes, SMS/IVR and take feedback from them.

Mr. Sisodia asked every head of school to come up with a micro plan on how to lead the transition when the time comes. “We cannot have a common plan for all schools this year as the context of every school is different,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Some of the points to be kept in mind while making the plan include how to provide social-emotional support to all children, how to ensure there are no drop-outs, which classes should come for daily teaching-learning when schools reopen and what should be the mix, if any, between online and direct teaching-learning, the Delhi government said.