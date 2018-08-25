Sisodia inspects ITO skywalk, says 75% work complete

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said about 75% of the work related to the construction of the skywalk at ITO had been completed and it was likely to be inaugurated by September-end or early October.

Mr. Sisodia, who along with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the site of the project, said it would be part of a “beautiful infrastructure” in the Capital.

The over 600-metre-long skywalk will connect Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg with Pragati Maidan, ITO metro stations and the Supreme Court.

Diwali gifts for city

“The work began in April, about 75% work is over, and by September end or first week of October, it should be ready. This along with the Signature Bridge slated to open in October, would be two new gifts to the people of Delhi before Diwali,” Mr. Sisodia told reporters.

“From metro stations here, people would be able to go directly to nearby locations, like ITO, Tilak Marg and Supreme Court, etc, without the need to step out on to the street from the stations,” he said further.

Expected footfall

Authorities are expecting a footfall of nearly 30,000 per day once the skywalk becomes operational. The project is about worth ₹54 crore.

“The project will be completed in six months. It will have glass lifts, solar-powered utilities and CCTV cameras. It will be very user-friendly,” Mr. Jain said.

As part of the skywalk project, a 60-metre-long foot overbridge (FOB) will also be constructed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Hans Bhawan.

Around 25 major offices are located at ITO including the Delhi Police and PWD headquarters, Institute of Engineers, Income Tax office, Central Excise, DDA office, School of Planning and Architecture, Supreme Court and Pragati Maidan.