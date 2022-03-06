Sisodia inaugurates swimming pools at two govt. schools

The pool will open for students from April 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 06, 2022 01:36 IST

All Delhi students to get free and equal access to these new pools

Two swimming pools were inaugurated at two Delhi government schools on Saturday to prepare students for swimming championships and to provide free training to them, authorities said.

“Students from across Delhi, irrespective of their socio-economic background, will have equal and free access to these pools at government schools,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

Advertising

Advertising

Total 24 pools

The two pools have come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Mayur Vihar and SKV Mandawali, taking the total number of swimming pools at Delhi government schools to 24, authorities said.

Mr. Sisodia said that infrastructure and facilities at Delhi government schools are no less than international universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

“The [Arvind] Kejriwal government is committed to providing the best of the world facilities to Delhi government school students. These buildings are even better than some of the premier institutions of India such as IITs and IIMs,” he added.

Mr. Sisodia said, presently, government school students go to private schools to learn swimming and are charged heavily. “However, from April 1, both government and private school students will get free coaching at these pools in government schools. All Delhi students are invited to register themselves here. We have experienced coaches to train budding swimmers,” he said.