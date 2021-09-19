Sisodia inaugurates ‘music bus’ at govt. school

Young talents will be picked from tours to government-run schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched a mobile music classroom and recording studio, dubbed as “music bus”, at Delhi government-run School of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) in performing and visual arts.

“SoSE in performing and visual arts is a special school where students interested in different visual art forms will be taken. This school will be for Classes XI-XII and most of the subjects will be related to arts,” an official said.

Classes for the first batch of students at this school will begin later this year and the bus will be stationed at the school, he said. “From here, with a team, including music teachers, the bus will go to 15 other government schools. Students in those schools will be given a chance to showcase their talent and teachers will help them too,” the official added.

Interested students from these schools will be then selected to SoSE in performing and visual arts.

More than 5,000 students studying in government-run schools are expected to benefit from it. Under this project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage. The bus studio is equipped with a Smart TV, which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being, the government said.

“The studio is armed with sufficient power back-up to run seamlessly for at least eight hours, even without electricity. The concept of this bus was introduced by Manzil Mystics, a group of children studying in the Delhi government schools. It is funded by SBI Card under CSR,” an official statement said.

“The Delhi government started the School of Specialized Excellence so that they can focus on their passion from a young age and develop it. The performing and visual arts domain of the School of Specialized Excellence will ensure that, for an artist, art is their education. Until now, only science was considered as the subject of specialized education but School of Specialized Education will change this perception where children will be given specialized education in various fields,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“If we are not able to bring the talent of the children in front of the country and society, then this is not the fault of the child but of the system. The School of Specialized Education will work to overcome this shortcoming,” he added.