Sisodia inaugurates electrical substation

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated an electrical substation in Shashi Garden and also inspected an under construction underground reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj.
“With this substation, thousands of consumers of Shashi Garden and adjoining areas will have access to reliable power supply. It will also eliminate low voltage issues. Lakhs of citizens will get water from the underground reservoir with its 11 megalitre water storage capacity,” Mr. Sisodia said. This reservoir, which is being built near Aster Public School, will double the existing water availability of this area.
Once completed, the underground reservoir will supply water to the residents of Patparganj Village, Shashi Garden, Pratap Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase One and Extension and other nearby areas, he said.
During the inspection, the Minister said that providing better infrastructure in the form of electricity, water facilities, and quality schools and hospitals is the government’s priority.
