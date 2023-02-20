Sisodia holds pre-budget meeting with city traders

February 20, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a meeting with the representatives of various market associations to seek suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said that the market associations’ representatives sought more parking spaces, pink toilets and improvements in the sanitation facilities.

Mr. Sisodia informed the traders that the Delhi government envisages the development of Kirti Nagar as a ‘grand furniture hub’ and that the work on designing this project had been completed. “Work on the ground level will start soon. The government is also considering building an exhibition hall there,” he said.

The Minister said that during the budget preparation, the government tries to understand the stakeholders’ expectations every year by conducting meetings with them and trying to meet their demands in the budget. “Our markets generate job opportunities and revenue in huge numbers. It is the responsibility of the government to understand their requirements and develop better facilities for them,” the Finance Minister said.

One of the demands made by the market association representatives in the meeting was to establish a better road network around various godowns located in outer Delhi.

