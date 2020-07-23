Delhi

Sisodia hits out at Shah over transfer of official

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for transferring a bureaucrat “without consulting” the State government.

“Within a week of government schools getting a pass percentage of 98%, central government has transferred Delhi education director to Andaman. The Home Ministry did not even consult with the state government. @AmitShah ji! Is this a punishment for giving good education to the poor children of Delhi? [sic],” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

An official statement on Thursday, meanwhile, said: “Today Deputy Chief Minister interacted with some Class XII students placed in ‘Essential Repeat’ category to assist them to prepare better and implement it for better results next year.”

