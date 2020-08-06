Sisodia hits out at DU colleges over salaries

Education Minister Manish Sisodia, hit out at Delhi University colleges funded by the government over their reported inability to pay salaries on account of lack of funds, alleging corruption at these colleges.
The budget allocated to these colleges had increased by about 70% in the last five years, he said. While these colleges were allotted about ₹144.39 crore in 2014-2015, they were now allotted ₹243 crore, according to figures shared by Mr. Sisodia.
An inability to pay salaries despite this increase was indicative of corruption he alleged. He added that he had received complaints of corruption in the administration of these colleges, and alleged that government nominations to the governing body were being blocked in order to “hide this corruption.”
Of the ₹243 crore budgeted for the current academic session, Mr. Sisodia said that about ₹53.25 crore or 23% had been released by the end of July, “So why are DU colleges not able to pay salaries for April, May and June?”
“Apart from DU colleges, Delhi government also funds many of the Universities that come directly under the administration of its Education Department. We never hear instances of them running out of funds or unable to pay the salaries of their staff,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath