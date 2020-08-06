Sisodia hits out at DU colleges over salaries

Education Minister Manish Sisodia, hit out at Delhi University colleges funded by the government over their reported inability to pay salaries on account of lack of funds, alleging corruption at these colleges.

The budget allocated to these colleges had increased by about 70% in the last five years, he said. While these colleges were allotted about ₹144.39 crore in 2014-2015, they were now allotted ₹243 crore, according to figures shared by Mr. Sisodia.

An inability to pay salaries despite this increase was indicative of corruption he alleged. He added that he had received complaints of corruption in the administration of these colleges, and alleged that government nominations to the governing body were being blocked in order to “hide this corruption.”

Of the ₹243 crore budgeted for the current academic session, Mr. Sisodia said that about ₹53.25 crore or 23% had been released by the end of July, “So why are DU colleges not able to pay salaries for April, May and June?”

“Apart from DU colleges, Delhi government also funds many of the Universities that come directly under the administration of its Education Department. We never hear instances of them running out of funds or unable to pay the salaries of their staff,” he said.