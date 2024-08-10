Sisodia got bail due to a technicality, what are they celebrating: BJP

Reacting to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s release from Tihar Jail, the BJP on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had little reason to celebrate as Mr. Sisodia had been granted bail “due to a technical reason”.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned AAP’s description of Mr. Sisodia’s release as a “victory of truth”, pointing out that the relief was granted to the former Deputy CM on a bail bond of ₹30 lakh, and on the condition that he forfeit his passport, visit the local police station twice a week, and keep his phone location switched on throughout the day.

He added that the party celebrating the apex court verdict in Mr. Sisodia’s favour on Friday had earlier this week termed the Supreme Court’s decision on the appointment of aldermen “a murder of democracy”.

“AAP leaders should understand that Manish Sisodia got bail due to the technical reason that he has already served in jail half the term of the prescribed sentence for money laundering. The people of Delhi are watching. In January 2025, they will give the ultimate punishment to AAP for its corruption and aggression,” Mr. Sachdeva said, referring to the next Assembly election.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said the former Deputy CM had been granted relief through a “procedural order”, which does not absolve him of the accusations. “Manish Sisodiaji’s bail was rejected seven times. This was his eighth attempt, and today, his lawyers got the bail because they appealed based on the delay in trial, not on merit,” she said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the law should take its own course in the excise policy case and the guilty should be punished.

“We have always maintained that those responsible for the liquor scam should be punished and the innocent should get justice,” Mr. Yadav said.