Sisodia given plasma therapy, condition stable

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with dengue, was given plasma therapy at Max Hospital, Saket, on Friday, said sources.

“He was admitted last night and was given plasma therapy today. His condition is better now and he is stable,” an AAP source said on Friday.

Mr. Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital after he was diagnosed with dengue and his blood platelets count was low.