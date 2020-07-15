Sisodia forms panel to create education board

Education Minister Manish Sisodia constituted two committees on Wednesday, one to prepare a framework for formation of a Delhi Education Board, and another to work out details for curriculum reform.
In its 2020-21 budget, the government had announced plans for curriculum reform and a new board of education for Delhi.
Mr. Sisodia said government schools had exemplary performance in CBSE Class 12 exams, “which is a reflection of the work done in the last five years”, but the aim is to “redefine the education system and prepare students for the challenges of the 21st Century”.
“Pass percentage of 98 in Class 12 is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that the panels will help the government transform the education system over the coming years.
The panel on education board will study global best practices in learning assessment, re-imagine current assessment practices, and provide a road map for an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the new board.
The committee on new curriculum will study globally-renowned best practices in curriculum and reforms and recommend what is best for Delhi.
“The panel is mandated to re-imagine current curriculum, pedagogical practices and provide a road map for an innovative, student-friendly curriculum for pre-primary, primary and upper primary stages,” the government stated.
