Sisodia files nomination, takes out roadshow

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls after taking out a padayatra and a bike rally amid drum beats, songs and sloganeering by hundreds of party workers.

“My nomination is about the future of education of Patparganj and Delhi’s children, people’s health and electricity, water to their homes,” Mr. Sisodia, also the Education Minister said, after filing his nomination in Patparganj Assembly Constituency. He was one of the first main AAP leaders to file the nomination.

Chants of “Hamara neta kaisa ho? Manish Sisodia jaisa ho”, “Button dabega jaadu pe” and “lage raho Kejriwal” filled the air as an increasing number of AAP workers accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister through the lanes of West Vinod Nagar and east Delhi’s Mandoli

Mr. Sisodia waved hands at people on building on both sides, stopped to meet some people, shook hands and also clicked selfies. Many people said they were happy with work done by the government.

Water and cleanliness

“We will increase the quality of water here. The councillors of three civic bodies did not do anything regarding cleaning the area. We will have to work on that,” Mr. Sisodia told The Hindu.

Prabhakar Sharma, 34, said: “He [Sisodia] has done a lot of work on education. The school buildings have become better and the teachers are more involved now.” Mr. Sharma said he had voted for BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but will vote for AAP in the upcoming election. He said the government should work to provide more jobs.

Mr. Sisodia’s affidavit filed shows that in the last five years, his wife had bought a flat in Mayur Vihar worth ₹65 lakh in 2018. She now does not own a property worth ₹20 lakh that she owned in 2015, according to the 2015 affidavit.

Also, as per his 2015 affidavit, he owned a 2013 model Swift car but he or his wife does not own a car now, as per the current affidavit. The gross value of his movable assets as per the current affidavit is ₹4.7 lakh and his wife’s is ₹2.6 lakh, which has decreased by about ₹22,000 and ₹1.3 lakh respectively, compared to the 2015 affidavit.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Monday and the rest of AAP candidates will file their nominations before it, after taking out similar rallies, the party said.

A total of 25 nominations have been filed so far from different parties. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.