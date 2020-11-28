Sisodia felicitates students who excelled in vocational subjects in Class XII boards

‘These courses provide excellent employment opportunities’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday felicitated government school students — who excelled in Class XII boards with vocational subjects. He said it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses.

“These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements,” the Minister said.

He also spoke about the plans of the government to open a Skills and Entrepreneurship University. “Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students,” he added.

He sought feedback from students, parents, and teachers on vocational studies; spoke about its future in terms of employability, and skill development. Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, said with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, the government hopes to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses would not be considered as secondary areas of study.