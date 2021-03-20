Sisodia exhorts students to think big, aim to generate employment

NEW DELHI

20 March 2021 01:01 IST

Pursuit of knowledge is beyond exams: Dy. CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday stressed on the importance of thinking out of the box and the need to ensure that a fleet of students is developed who will be job-providers and not job-seekers.

Mr. Sisodia was speaking at The New Code Education 2021 Awards to celebrate educationalists and institutions in higher education who are building, enabling and embracing best digital practices for the future of education.

“Our education system is set on the false ideals that our children obtain worldly knowledge by passing an end of school exam. Government structures need to understand that the pursuit of knowledge is beyond passing exams, it is about developing a holistic profile,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sisodia said that there was a need to redirect focus to strengthen research activities that can be done through correct leadership. “Our leadership needs to have the right priorities in higher education. In this regard, our government is keen to have research in our institutions through matching grants and encouragement. We want to inspire innovation in Delhi,” he said.

Speaking about the future, when Artificial Intelligence will play a major role in all fields, he said that higher education institutions need to instil skills that cannot be replicated by robots and humans are constantly ahead of this technology.

He added that there was also a need to focus on continuous comprehensive assessment and stay away from the rote learning system. “We need to change this narrative, we need to have continuous comprehensive assessments through which a child is able to harness his/her talent, attain skills and knowledge, and contribute to the growth of our nation,” he said