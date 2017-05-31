Sisodia concerned about high tax slabs

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday voiced concern over higher tax slabs of some “crucial commodities” under the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said he would take up the issues flagged by traders about the new tax regime in the next GST Council meeting on June 3.

‘Biggest tax reform’

Mr. Sisodia, however, hailed the tax regime as the biggest tax reform in the country since Independence.

He said it intended to unify the Indian market with a uniform indirect tax system and was expected to be rolled out in the country from July 1.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also convened a day-long special session of Delhi Assembly to pass the State GST Bill on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Sisodia said the city’s traders had brought several concerns to his notice, which would affect their business as well as the interests of consumers.

‘Revenue to increase’

“Being the Finance Minister, I can confidently say that if there is lower tax rate, the compliance would be higher, following which the revenue will also increase,” he said.

Despite reduction in tax rates on several items over the past two financial years by the Delhi administration, the revenue has increased, he argued. His remarks came after he held a meeting with the representatives of around 36 traders’ unions. Mr. Sisodia also termed “irrational” the tax slabs for items such as optical products, wheat flour, marble, auto and spare parts, dry fruits, bathroom fittings, and utensils, among others.