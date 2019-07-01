Manish Sisodia challenges Nadda to compare govt. schools run by BJP and AAP

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenged senior BJP leaders J.P. Nadda and Vijay Goel to compare the top 10 government schools in BJP-ruled States with the ones under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The challenge came in response to BJP working president Mr. Nadda’s statement on Saturday that AAP government had become “a laughing stock”.

“I challenge @JPNadda & @VijayGoelBJP to choose top 10 govt schools of BJP education model from any BJP state. I’ll choose top 10 govt schools of Kejriwal education model. I’ll visit your schools, you can visit ours. Let’s then debate- what’s laughing stock and what makes one cry [sic],” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

Mr. Nadda’s statement came while addressing Delhi BJP leaders on the second day of the state working committee’s meeting to formulate plans for the upcoming Assembly elections. “They [AAP] have become the laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs leadership which has a serious vision for the city,” he reportedly said, exuding confidence that the BJP would succeed in Delhi.

“By calling the choice made by the people of Delhi a subject of ridicule. I want to remind him about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech in the new Lok Sabha. He said when some people make fun of the elected government, they are making fun of the people of India. Perhaps Mr. Nadda-ji’s views differ from the PM’s,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Attack on Budget

The Minister added that Delhi schools posted the best result in the city’s history this year with a 94% pass rate. “What is the best result in your States? Delhi has the highest portion of the budget for education at 26%. Does any of your States have such a high allocation for education? Show us even one BJP-ruled State where school infrastructure has been developed,” he said.