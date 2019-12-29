Sisodia challenges BJP to bring out 12-year report on civic bodies

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday termed the BJP-run municipal corporations in the city “corrupt” and challenged the party to come out with a report card on the work done by the civic bodies in the past 12 years.

“Do it in three days or else in seven days we will come up with your report card and take it to the people of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said at a press conference. “We have prepared the report card of our five years of work... now I challenge the BJP to make a report card of their 12 years of work in the municipal corporations. The BJP will not be able to present such a report as they have not done any work in the last 12 years. If the BJP presents such a report card, only corruption and extortion of money will come out in it,” he said.

Replying to a “chargesheet” released by the BJP against AAP, Mr. Sisodia said that his party welcomes criticism.

“The AAP government has worked relentlessly in the past five years. We will go through the points made by the BJP and take the positive suggestions made by them. We hope that the BJP will also review our upcoming tenure of governance,” said Mr Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “We will read their “charge sheet”. Whatever good suggestions are there, we will implement them in the next five years. We want everyone to review our work and point out our shortcomings and make suggestions so that we can do more good work. [sic.]”

Mr. Sisodia also condemned the alleged abusive language used by the BJP in the ‘chargesheet’. “We do not stoop down to that level and use such language. We condemn any abusive language and we believe that when a political party has no issue to fight the election on, then they take help of abuses,” he added.